The fate of Covered Bridge Festival uncertain

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The future of the Parke county Covered Bridge Festival remains uncertain this weekend, but a decision is coming soon.

It too has been impacted by coronavirus in the Wabash Valley.

We spoke with Parke county commissioner Jim Meece.

He says the county commissioners will decide whether or not to move forward with the festival during the regularly scheduled meeting this Monday.

That meeting is at 4pm, but access is limited.

You can, however watch the meeting online.

It will be streamed on parkewithoutreverse.org.