Clear

The fallen honored in memorial service

As the 3-day weekend continues people across the country are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Posted: May 30, 2021 11:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - As the 3-day weekend continues people across the country are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Bono cemetery held a memorial service in Dana, Indiana.
People gathered to pay their respects.
The cemetery also celebrated the fact it got a special tombstone.
It went to a veteran whose grave had gone unmarked.

"Some veterans feel like they don't deserve special recognition because they did anything special but when they take that oath to be a soldier they give their life," says Nancy McMahan a board member. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Partly cloudy and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The fallen honored in memorial service

Image

A local parent adds her insight on what it was like to vaccinate her kids

Image

High school seniors celebrate graduation

Image

Bike rally in Sullivan

Image

Bolton road crash

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Sullivan Tennis Captures Their Program's First Semi-State Title

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1380978

Reported Deaths: 25166
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55319110285
DuPage917711300
Will765621017
Lake680221003
Kane59158790
Winnebago33843492
Madison30802523
McHenry29016291
St. Clair28102518
Peoria23379330
Champaign20959148
Sangamon18993237
McLean18471182
Tazewell17139298
Rock Island15189320
Kankakee14429214
Kendall1322796
LaSalle12706247
Macon10930208
DeKalb10044120
Vermilion9907135
Adams8605124
Williamson7515134
Whiteside7188173
Boone678775
Ogle616683
Grundy595576
Clinton577591
Coles573499
Knox5613152
Jackson507264
Henry505469
Livingston487487
Stephenson480585
Woodford480180
Macoupin476287
Effingham474872
Franklin451676
Marion4494116
Jefferson4405121
Monroe437294
Lee418852
Randolph414787
Fulton402959
Logan394462
Morgan392282
Christian379373
Montgomery377374
Bureau376483
Fayette319855
Perry319660
Iroquois308567
McDonough289350
Jersey270750
Douglas260034
Saline258756
Lawrence240825
Shelby231437
Union226640
Crawford213426
Bond208124
Cass201527
Ford184048
Warren182848
Jo Daviess182524
Clark182333
Wayne180253
Pike179953
Hancock178331
Carroll177337
Richland175940
Edgar174540
White170126
Washington164725
Moultrie162328
De Witt155928
Mason153545
Piatt152114
Clay148843
Mercer148734
Johnson146416
Greene144933
Massac135740
Wabash135012
Cumberland129819
Menard124212
Jasper115618
Marshall108119
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7767
Brown7226
Pulaski6957
Stark64424
Edwards57412
Henderson52914
Calhoun5182
Putnam4863
Scott4851
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL30
Unassigned02390

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 743338

Reported Deaths: 13615
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1018381764
Lake54936996
Allen41374685
St. Joseph36728558
Hamilton36145412
Elkhart29159451
Tippecanoe22681225
Vanderburgh22472398
Porter19185321
Johnson18219382
Hendricks17473316
Clark13121192
Madison12892341
Vigo12548252
LaPorte12280219
Monroe12061172
Delaware10884189
Howard10161224
Kosciusko9565117
Hancock8450142
Bartholomew8129156
Warrick7824155
Floyd7724179
Grant7181176
Wayne7120201
Boone6840103
Morgan6677140
Dubois6194117
Marshall6183114
Cass5951107
Dearborn587078
Henry5852106
Noble574385
Jackson506374
Shelby498396
Lawrence4674121
Gibson442092
Harrison438373
DeKalb435885
Clinton433953
Montgomery428489
Whitley402940
Huntington400080
Steuben394659
Miami388368
Jasper380452
Knox374690
Putnam368760
Wabash358482
Adams344055
Ripley343970
Jefferson333582
White323553
Daviess300199
Wells293981
Decatur288592
Fayette283863
Greene283785
Posey272734
LaGrange271572
Scott268455
Clay263247
Washington243833
Randolph243782
Spencer233531
Jennings233249
Starke225055
Fountain216247
Sullivan212842
Owen208056
Jay199532
Fulton198041
Carroll192320
Orange187354
Perry185937
Rush175025
Vermillion171944
Franklin169835
Tipton164946
Parke147616
Pike136634
Blackford135332
Pulaski118746
Newton110935
Brown103242
Crawford101816
Benton99414
Martin90815
Warren83015
Switzerland8038
Union72710
Ohio57711
Unassigned0417