The fallen honored in memorial service

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - As the 3-day weekend continues people across the country are honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Bono cemetery held a memorial service in Dana, Indiana.

People gathered to pay their respects.

The cemetery also celebrated the fact it got a special tombstone.

It went to a veteran whose grave had gone unmarked.

"Some veterans feel like they don't deserve special recognition because they did anything special but when they take that oath to be a soldier they give their life," says Nancy McMahan a board member.