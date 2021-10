WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is getting a new way to keep the area clean.

The grounds are getting new trash cans. This was in partnership with Vigo County Solid Waste Management. These trash cans will cut down on labor, look nicer, and will make trash removal easier during events at the fairgrounds.

Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris says they also added a new logo on the side. He adds this will make the fairgrounds look better!