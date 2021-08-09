Celebrating Visit Indiana Day at the state fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Fair celebrated "Visit Indiana Day."

Community members from all over the state came to the fairgrounds to learn about all of the fantastic things Indiana has to offer.

This included the state's top dining locations, outdoor trails, family fun activities, sporting events, and much more.

Visitors could also participate in the "Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport" or the "Indiana State Nature Passport." This allowed guests to discover dozens of new places around Indy to enjoy with family and friends.

If you missed out on Sunday, there are still plenty of opportunities to make your way to the fair.

The fair will be in Indianapolis until Monday, August 23rd.