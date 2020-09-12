The event Mayor's Ride helps raise money for fur babies in the Wabash Valley

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Motorcycles and mutts!

An annual ride in Brazil, Indiana is supporting pets.

We are talking about the annual Mayor's Ride!

Saturday marked the 9th year for the event.

It's hosted by American Legion Post 2.

It was all in support of the fur babies at the Clay County Humane Society.

Participants got a free t-shirt, some food, and plenty of entertainment.

There was also a silent auction.

One of the coordinators says she's just happy they pulled this event off.

"It has grown tremendously over the years. We're excited given that what's happening during 2020 that the community has embraced it this year & it looks like it could very well be our most successful rides," said Michelle Cannada the fundraiser coordinator.

The coordinator also added she can't wait until the pandemic is behind us so they can do this ride bigger and better next year.