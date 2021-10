TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Harsha employees will see a boost in their paychecks.

It comes as Harsha Behavioral Center is boosting minimum salary wages. The new salaries will be $15 an hour for clinical staff.

For dietary and housekeeping positions, pay is being boosted to $12 per hour.

Harsha Behavioral Center is also hiring. They are accepting applications for:

Mental health technicians

Nurses

Therapists

Assistants and more

Learn how to apply here.