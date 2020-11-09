The person elected for Vigo County Auditor is being questioned after a conviction from her past surfaced

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana law states that people with felony convictions can not hold public office.

News 10 is learning more about someone who may have slipped through the system and was elected by voters.

Rebecca Reedy who you may know as Rebecca Coleman won the seat for Vigo County Auditor.

We did some digging and found documents stating she was convicted of a felony dating back to the late '90s.

The documents were sent to us straight from the Vigo County Prosecutor's office.

They say she was charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury on May 8, 1997.

She spent one-year in-home detention, 60 days in jail, and nine months on probation.

We talked with David Bolk, a former judge in Vigo County. We asked him how, as a felon, she even made it onto the ballot.

"Simply because someone's convicted of a felony doesn't necessarily mean they're disqualified. The laws changed in Indiana where you could actually get a felony conviction expunged. So there's a factual determination that the judge would ultimately, would have to make," said Bolk.

Now to what this means for her future in politics. That election contest judge Bolk mentioned has to be filed within 14 days of the Election day by the opponent which would be democrat Jim Bramble in this case.

If the Democratic Chairman Joe Etling files the contest, they're given 17 days. A judge will be assigned and a hearing is conducted.

If the judge determines that the person who won was disqualified to run, they will be replaced by the person who had the second-most votes, which would be Bramble. Bolk believes this could happen within the next week.

"Someone has to bring it to the attention to the election board. If that happens after the election, you can file the contest. I mean, generally, we want the person with the most votes to serve but if they're not eligible to run, they're not eligible to run. So you've got to balance that," said Bolk.

We did reach out to both party chairmen Joe Etling and Randy Gentry.

Etling said they won't comment at this time, where Gentry didn't return our message.

We also reached out to Coleman herself but haven't heard from her either.

We will, of course, keep you updated on this as we learn more.