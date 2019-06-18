'The dog lives with them, becomes part of their family,' Indiana State Police's K9's help keep public and their handlers safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Integrity. Service. Professionalism.

Three words The Indiana State Police live by each and every day.

On top of the brave men and women that serve the department, there's a number of fearless canines that report for duty.

Right now, the state police K9 program has 45 dogs, but these are definitely no ordinary house pets.

These officers assist in drug seizes, building searches and catch bad guys.

Zeke and his handler, Trooper Mike Organ, spend a lot of time together.

Whether it's sniffing out drugs, catching a suspect, or finding a missing person, these dogs are certified officers.

"Indiana State Police wants to be the best law enforcement agency in the state of Indiana, and these dogs allow us to do that and apprehend illegal drugs going down the roadways. It allows us to apprehend suspects that were not willing to give up compliance when we ask them to do so, and it allows us to be safer in doing our jobs as well," said Trooper Matt Ames.

These dogs not only keep the public safe but also its handler.

"It's just like having a partner out here. Indiana State Police don't have partners with them the whole time we're out here patrolling, but having a K9 with them saying 'hey this is my partner'. The handler is putting 100 percent of their trust in that dog. Just like the dog is putting 100 percent trust in the handler, and the more that they work together, the more they work together as a team," said Ames.

Zeke and all the other K9's build more than just a work relationship with these officers.

"The dog lives with them, becomes part of their family. They have a little area for them," said Ames.

Being a handler and getting these dogs trained is quite the task.

Officers must pass a written test, pass through an interview and from there they can be selected to become a handler.

They must also complete 500 hours of training in a 14 week period with the dog.