The debate continues: Should the SAT's be a factor in college admissions?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Standardized testing has been used in school for years, more specifically, the SAT exam.

The three-hour exam measures students readiness for college.

Meanwhile, there's an on-going debate on if this testing is a fair way to decide college admissions.

Indiana State University is still one of many colleges around the world that looks at SAT scores during the admission process.

While the university hasn't thrown out the test, they've changed how much it really impacts their admission decision.

News 10 took to social media to hear out viewers opinion on the exam. Out of 26 responses on Facebook, more than half were against it, while others agreed it was there for a reason.

Some of the responses against the exam-related back to testing anxiety, visual learners, and overall test-taking abilities. Some responses even mentioned looking at the overall GPA score rather than the SAT score.

Vice Provost of Enrollment at ISU, Jason Trainer, told News 10 that after years of this debate, they've shifted their focus when it comes to acceptance. Trainer says while they look at SAT scores, the GPA scores are now where they focus their attention.

"Ultimately the metric is if we're really interested in finding students that are likely to be successful, likely to graduate, which we are..a GPA score is more predictive of that," Trainer said.

While not everyone is successful with the exam itself, Trainer tells us there are other alternatives to the problem.

"I really strongly encourage you to reach out to that institution, get to know it better. Every program is different, every college within the university is somewhat different and has a unique personality and you really don't know where you're going to fall so in some ways you have to do research but then have faith in the process," Trainer explained.

As of now, there is no real answer to the standardized testing debate. The good news is universities are becoming more accepting of the idea around other admission factors. Meanwhile, those who are successful with the exam may be offered a scholarship at ISU.