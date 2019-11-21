'The death penalty just adds more violence to violent world...' Sisters of Providence speak out about a federal judge's execution delays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The Sisters of Providence have been voicing their opinions about Federal Executions for several months now.

Some say a life for a life is not the right justice.

Sister Barbara Battista told News 10 she and many others have been working against the death penalty for almost 20 years.

Battista said she had a sigh of relief when she heard the upcoming executions were blocked by a federal judge.

"We believe in forgiveness, restoration, healing a relationship. The death penalty just adds more violence into an already violent world," said Battista.

Five men were up for death row with the first execution starting on Dec. 9.

This would've been the first execution in Terre Haute for nearly two decades.

Battista says each of the five men has done inexcusable heinous crimes.

She agrees justice should be served but not by killing.

Battista believes that the decision should not be up to us.

"God is the only one who can take that gift away that it's not up to us any human being, any government to say who deserves to live and who does not deserve to live," said Battista.

Battista believes people who commit those crimes should spend life in prison.

She does, however, see this as progress but she said there's still a lot of work to be done.

''There has not been a permanent stay they've not changed their sentence to life without parole this is a temporary injunction," said Battista.