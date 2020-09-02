The death of Chadwick Boseman sparks a new conversation on Colon cancer awareness

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-People are starting the conversation about Colorectal cancer after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

He died at the age of 43, after a 4-year struggle with the illness.

News 10 spoke with Gastroenterologist, Dr. Rajiv Sharma, who says this passing brought a tough reminder of the importance of maintaining your health.

"Please get checked, be smart, be intelligent, be proactive. Do not gamble with your life, do not gamble with your life or the life of loved ones. Colonoscopies are very safe," said Sharma.

According to Dr. Sharma, the average American should get a colonoscopy by the age of 50. However, if you have a family history, the age is raised to 45.

"If you have a history of Colon polyps in the family, it will also increase your risk for Colon cancer. It's recommended to pay attention to family risk factors because that will affect your risk factors," Sharma explained.

Colon cancer typically impacts older adults but can happen at any age. Another reason why Dr. Sharma urges people to take preventative measures.

There are trusted sources available that can provide details of symptoms and causes. For more information, click here.