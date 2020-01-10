The deadline to get your Real ID is coming fast and it's not as easy it seems

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The deadline to change your identification is coming up quick. Across the country, you must change your state ID to be a Real ID That is shown by a star in the upper right-hand corner.

The deadline to get those changed is October 1st.

Juanita Juneau knew she needed the real ID to watch her grandaughter graduate in Arizona. Now, after a long struggle, she's just happy she went when she did because it took her 6 months to get!

She thought to get that gold star on her drivers' license was going to be easy.

"I came back and I handed her my birth certificate and she said well it doesn't match your drivers' license and I said what do you mean it doesn't match my drivers' license? Well, my saga begins," Juneau said.

Instead of the ease, she expected. It took Juneau dozens of phone calls and a lot of patience.

"You know months, weeks go by and you don't hear anything and you call again and you're still not getting results and you know you have to abide by the law and you're helpless. I was helpless," she said.

Her exact situation is pretty unique. The name on her birth certificate didn't match up with her other identifications. That's because when she was born her father wrote her birth certificate by hand and switched around one letter in her name.

Since she was born in Louisiana she had to go through their state department to get a new, corrected birth certificate.

"Very very frustrating because New Orleans is 1,500 miles away from me," she said. "It's not like I can jump in my car and go to the courthouse and get it all straightened out."

Now, she wants her journey to be a warning for others.

"Don't think that you can just walk into the license bureau, cause they don't know you and it involves a little bit of work," she said.

She did finally get everything sorted out and her license is coming in the mail.

If you're wondering what kind of documentation you might need for the real ID you can find a full list of here.

Don't forget, everyone must have one by October 1st.