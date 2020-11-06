Daughters of Virginia "Dee' Myrtle reacts as their mother's killer is sentenced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you walked into Chelsey Reed and Amanda Henning's home, you'd immediately see their family tree. It takes up nearly the entire wall.

You might see someone you know on it, and, someone you miss. Virginia "Dee" Myrtle won't get to see how big this tree grows. She was killed by Jesse Mathews in 2016.

After four long years of waiting, the two sisters say, their mother, finally has the justice she deserves.

"It's the end of the chapter but on the other hand it feels like it was just yesterday," said Henning.

The sisters got the news they never thought would come earlier this week.

Mathews was sentenced to 70 plus years in prison for the murder. But, it still doesn't make the family whole.

"He still gets to communicate with his family, he gets to see them he gets to hear them, we can't do none of that," said Reed.

So, now they can move on. Or at least try to. The sisters say each day is a process. But knowing Mathews could never again step foot outside of four walls, brings them some kind of peace.

"I'll never not miss her, I'll never not think about her it gets easier the odds of him walking free are until he's 91 years old," said Henning.