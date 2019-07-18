Clear

The dangers of practicing in the heat

These temperatures can be dangerous to students practicing in the heat.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 6:09 PM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - These temperatures can be dangerous to students practicing in the heat.

News 10 caught up with the Terr Haute South Marching Band on Thursday morning.

Members were out early to beat the heat.

LINK | EXTREME HEAT MOVES INTO THE WABASH VALLEY - HERE ARE THE RESOURCES YOU NEED TO STAY SAFE

The school has an athletic trainer on-site to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy.

"A lot that comes with precautions, now when we get to those high heat indexes, 105 and above, we like to keep it at certain times or cancel practices if we need to...and we can prevent a lot of those heat illnesses from happening," Kylie Fendrick, an athletic trainer told us.

She says if you stop sweating, begin to feel light-headed, or start having heat cramps...stop what you are doing and take a break.

