The dangers of fireworks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 4th of July is still more than 1 week away, but that hasn't stopped a lot of you from already shooting off fireworks. With that fun, comes some serious responsibility.

"Hand injuries are the number one injury when it comes to fireworks," Jeff Fisher, Terre Haute Fire Chief said.

10,000 people were treated in the emergency room for firework-related injuries last year, 12 people also died. That's according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. This year, there is even more of a concern for firework injuries.

That's because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many cities have canceled their 4th of July celebrations. Pushing a lot of people to buy their own fireworks and have their own displays!

"If you're going to shoot them off yourself just make sure that you do it safely," Fisher said.

What are some safety measures you should take if you're shooing off fireworks?

"Keep an eye on the children. Do not let them use fireworks unsupervised. Always have some sort of extinguishing source, water, fire extinguisher whatever. If you have a dud leave it alone. Don't go near it. It could still be sizzling and it could go off at any time," Fisher said. "Don't let something go off in your hand. I know roman candles are fun and bottle rockets and things like that. Don't hold them in your hand when you light them off. They're called bottle rockets for a reason."

Fisher said to just think before you shoot off fireworks on your own.

"When shooting off fireworks just use common sense and everybody will be safe," he said

Fisher said another way to keep you and your family safe is to only buy fireworks from professional stands.