Grocery stores stocking up for game day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- This Sunday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off.

Baesler's Market in Terre Haute says they're expecting a lot of people to come in and shop for their big game necessities. Some special items they are whipping up include chicken and waffles egg roll and cheeseburger bites. They say their top seller for game day is St. Elmo's Cocktail Sauce.

According to a recent study, it's estimated that Americans will spend more than $14 billion on food for the big came. Baesler's Market has been stocking all week on the game day party essentials. They say they are prepared for a rush of people.

"Beer is a big, big item," said Casey Baesler, store manager at Baesler's Market. "We've got to make sure we have plenty of beer on hand. But, we definitely have to soup up our orders a little for all the game day foods."

The store has made sure they ordered extra of chips, beer, meat and cheese trays, veggies trays, and of course wings. A report estimates Americans will eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.

Research shows game day is not all about the actual game, but the ads. When it comes to advertising, the event is one of the top marketing opportunities for businesses all over .

Terre Haute residents will be able to recognize at least a couple local companies during the commercial breaks. Three businesses in Terre Haute will put in a few appearances.

Hannig Construction, who has built a lot of building on Indiana State University's Campus as well as some private buildings, will have a spot. Honest Abe Roofing and Forever Buildings will have ads play.

Multiple spots will run through the pre-game specials. During the game, each company will have one 30 second long spot. POP Marketing, an advertising agency in Terre Haute, explained why they chose to invest in advertising during the big game.

"What you need to look at is how many people will be watching the Super Bowl," said David Williamson, vice president of operations at POP Marketing."It could be around 20,000 or 30,000 people on Sunday. And, what thay means is, you take how much you spend on that spot and divide it by how many people are going to watch it. You actually get the cheapest commercial you can buy all year round."

WTHI-TV is home of Super Bowl 53. You can watch the big game Sunday on CBS.