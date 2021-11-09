"It was a no-brainer to support it" - Vigo County employees can expect a $1500 bonus soon!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season is right around the corner, which often means more expenses for more people. The good news is, local county employees could see some extra cash in their wallets soon.

Tuesday evening, the Vigo County Council approved a $1500 bonus for all full-time employees. Specifically, this is for the county employees who have worked with the county since December 31, 2020.

"The cost of everything going up, that's why, for me, it was a no-brainer to support it," Aaron Loudermilk, the president of the Vigo County Council, said.

Council members say this bonus is coming during a difficult time for many locals.

"You know, groceries are going up, gasoline is going up, heating gas is going up, so $1500 bucks is going to be a really welcome thing for people to have," Vicki Weger, a member of the Vigo County council, said.

Many would say this year was not an ordinary year by any means, especially with the pandemic. In saying this, council members say the work many county employees take on is not easy.

"The people who work here have a history of how to run this community," Weger said. "People can't just come in off the street and do this job. This is tough, complicated work. They take care of the treasury. They take care of the roads, the bridges, the landfills, and all kinds of things they take care of, so we want to keep these people here because they do a great job in Vigo County."

This is not the only thing Vigo County employees can look forward to. In 2022 county employees will see a 4% salary raise and two $750 bonuses throughout the year.

This is in addition to this year's unexpected bonus, which will come sooner than many employees expected.

"I think it'll be a nice holiday surprise," Weger said.

All eligible county employees should expect the $1500 bonus by the first week of December.