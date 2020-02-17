Clear

The community takes part in Black History Month Health Fair at ISU

A Black History Month Health Fair was held on the campus of Indiana State University on Monday evening.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Black History Month Health Fair was held on the campus of Indiana State University on Monday evening.

It was open to students and staff along with anyone in the community.

People there took advantage of free blood sugar testing, bone density screenings, and free massages.

