The community honors Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is continuing to honor and remember the life of fallen officer, Detective Greg Ferency.

Tuesday, hundreds of friends, family, and officers gathered in Terre Haute to show the immense impact Detective Ferency left on the lives of so many people.



Detective Greg Ferency was a THPD officer and an FBI task force member.

He was a father, son, brother, and a friend to many people in this community.

"In the 30 years he dedicated to servicing this city, Detective Greg Ferency did more for this community and touched more lives than most people would given 100 years," Chief Shawn Keen of the Terre Haute Police Department, said.

On Tuesday, hundreds of community members gathered at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute to say their final goodbyes to a beloved member of the community.

FBI Director Christopher Wray came to Terre Haute to speak at the service. This was a rare visit for the director, but a moving tribute to what he called a valued member of the bureau.

"Greg brought decades of investigative experience, invaluable wisdom, and life lessons to our task forces, and we and the community he served are so fortunate and blessed to have him," Wray said.

Friends of Detective Ferency describe him as intelligent, humble, kind, and a friend to all. They say his dedication to the community will never be forgotten.

"Greg was a proud Hoosier," Wray said. "He had a way of communicating with people, unassuming humble, and down to earth. He could and would talk to anyone. Some people would even thank him for being so kind and professional while he arrested them."

Greg's best friend and FBI colleague Josh Pirtle said there are no words to describe the loss many are feeling.

"We are so thankful Greg was part of our lives," Pirtle said. "We are better humans just for having him as a friend and colleague. There is no speech or ceremony that can ease your pain, no tribute or salute -but today we join together honor greg's courage and to fill your hearts with our community our state and our nations gratitude….

Tuesday afternoon, Detective Ferency was laid to rest at calvary memorial ceremony in terre haute.

His friends remind us that his dedication to the community will never be forgotten and his memory will continue to live on in terre haute.