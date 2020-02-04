'The community has just been phenomenal,' Organizers impressed with progress for veterans housing project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Even though a timeline is not set, work on a transition house for veterans is moving right along.

Since September, volunteers with the Loyal Veterans Battalion have worked every weekend.

Organizers say there are only two more rooms left to drywall.

Everything, from electrical work to the kitchen, is all donated. That's thanks to businesses, and people, in the community.

"Just people wanting to step up, wanting to help," said Admin Coordinator Mike Egy, "It comes from all different sources within Terre Haute. The community has just been phenomenal."

Egy says they're accepting housing applications and volunteers to help with the project. You can visit their page for more information.