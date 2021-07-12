The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The public had the chance to say their goodbyes to Detective Greg Ferency on Monday.

A public visitation held was from 2 pm to 7 pm at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

Detective Ferency's family came before the ceremony to pay their respects.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen led a flag ceremony to open the memorial.

The flag became part of the display. Ferency's uniform will also be on display,

News 10 was not allowed into the visitation; we did have permission to visit the flag ceremony.

"By simply putting on his uniform and going to work every day. Greg made the country, community a better place to live. Therefore, we present Greg this flag of the United States of America," Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said.

Ferency's funeral is set for Tuesday. You can watch it live on WTHI-TV or here on WTHITV.com.