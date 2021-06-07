The community came together to celebrate the life of Don Morris and Cheryl Hart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many people gathered today at the Hulman Center to celebrate the lives of Don Morris and Cheryl Hart. The couple passed away after being in a two-vehicle car crash.

Don Morris and Cheryl Hart both were well-known members of the Vigo County community.

Morris had been serving as Vigo County Councilman and was well known for his musical talent.

More than 300 people gathered at the Hulman Center to honor both Don and Cheryl's memory.

Many people came from all over including Don's lifelong friend Patrick Chaney.

Chaney said, "To be able to talk about him and to talk about, share the memories and keep him alive is really why we're here."

Chaney said he knew Don since high school and the two have been inseparable ever since.

Even when Chaney moved away to Illinois their friendship never stopped.

He told News 10 that Don and Cheryl were both huge parts of his life, and in one another's.

Chaney said, "Whatever Don wanted to do, she supported him, whatever she wanted to do, Don supported her and that was with anything. That was with whether Cheryl wanted to run a marathon or whether Don wanted to play out of town."

Chaney told News 10 the love Cheryl and Don both shared will live on forever.

He added that even though both Don and Cheryl may be gone, their legacy of hope, love, and kindness will continue to live on.

Cheryl said, "When something needed to be done, either one of them would come forward and help. And I think that's what we all need to remember about, in particular, about Don in Cheryl in this community.

Chaney said if we in the community remember to lend a helping hand whenever we can we can help keep Don's legacy living on.