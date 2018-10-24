The color of your pumpkin could save a life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Halloween can be scary!

For moms and dads who have kids with food allergies or sensitivities, there's something else to be scared about.

They have to worry that there could be something they're allergic to at every house.

Mitchell Thompson is an 8-year-old with food sensitivity and it's something he's very aware of.

"I can't have artificial dyes," Mitchell said. "I'm really reactive to that."

For Mitchell and millions of kids like him across the country, the allergy can take away from the fun at Halloween.

Mitchell knows what candies he can and can't have and if he gets some of that candy he says he just gives them to his mom.

But, it's really easy to let families know that it's safe for their kids to trick-or-treat there. All you need is a pumpkin and some teal paint. You just paint that entire pumpkin teal and that's how they'll know their kid with a food allergy is safe."

The teal pumpkin project was started by the food allergy research and education program.

Participants hand out non-food treats, like small toys or other fun items that won't cause a reaction.

As long as you have a painted pumpkin or sign outside your house, kids like Mitchell, know exactly what it's for.

"This year we're doing the teal pumpkin project," He said. "So, I don't think we'll have as many artificial dye candies."

If you want to learn more about the teal pumpkin project or register your house so families know where they can trick-or-treat you can visit the website here.