Clear

The color of your pumpkin could save a life

The teal pumpkin project is a national initiative to make sure all kids have a fun and safe Halloween.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 11:26 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Halloween can be scary! 

For moms and dads who have kids with food allergies or sensitivities, there's something else to be scared about. 

They have to worry that there could be something they're allergic to at every house. 

Mitchell Thompson is an 8-year-old with food sensitivity and it's something he's very aware of. 

"I can't have artificial dyes," Mitchell said. "I'm really reactive to that." 

For Mitchell and millions of kids like him across the country, the allergy can take away from the fun at Halloween. 

Mitchell knows what candies he can and can't have and if he gets some of that candy he says he just gives them to his mom.

But, it's really easy to let families know that it's safe for their kids to trick-or-treat there. All you need is a pumpkin and some teal paint. You just paint that entire pumpkin teal and that's how they'll know their kid with a food allergy is safe." 

The teal pumpkin project was started by the food allergy research and education program. 

Participants hand out non-food treats, like small toys or other fun items that won't cause a reaction.

As long as you have a painted pumpkin or sign outside your house, kids like Mitchell, know exactly what it's for.

"This year we're doing the teal pumpkin project," He said. "So, I don't think we'll have as many artificial dye candies." 

If you want to learn more about the teal pumpkin project or register your house so families know where they can trick-or-treat you can visit the website here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A new place to grab some food and a snack in Terre Haute

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Contemporary Music Festival

Image

ISU receives student mentoring grant

Image

Helping Terre Haute's Homeless

Image

Digestive Health Summit

Image

Women's Health Fair

Image

The Teal Pumpkin Project

Image

Kip Fougerousse

Image

Christian Myers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life