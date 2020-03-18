The city of Washington shuts down all government buildings

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - All government buildings in Washington, Indiana are closed until further notice.
That includes the sheriff's office.
The lobby is open for essential law enforcement needs.
They say if you need help - call the sheriff's office. A dispatcher will have a deputy get in touch with you.
That number is 812-883-5999.
