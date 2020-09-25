The city of Sullivan is testing its sewers, here's what you need to know

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- The City of Sullivan started testing its sewers yesterday on September 24. They are going to continue doing work on the sewer systems through the 30.

The reason for this testing is to make sure that all the sewer pipes in the city are still in great shape. The City of Sullivan wants to ensure that old sewer and stormwater lines are still functioning well.

The city wants to replace any old sewer lines they feel are broken.

The way they are testing the sewers is by using a smoke test. You may notice during this time a smoke coming up from the ground and from their own house holes.

This smoke is not toxic, it does not have an odor, and it is not a fire hazard. However, if you see smoke inside your house that could be an indication that you have a faulty sewer line.

If you see smoke you need to immediately evacuate and call the city workers.

While the smoke is not toxic, a faulty sewer line could cause other harmful gases to leak into your home. This is why the city wants you to immediately evacuate.

To help with testing in your home you can pour a gallon of water into your floor drains before the smoke test.

The City of Sullivan also has work crews that will begin sewer cleaning on September 28-30. The cleaning will remove any solids from the system itself. This will make sure your system will run for a long time.

If you notice a smell during this cleaning process you do not need to worry. The water presser from cleaning can cause the waste in the sewer to come up into your toilet pipes.

For more information, you can call Sullivan City Hall at (812) 268-6077.