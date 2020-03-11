Clear

"The city I will tell you is in amazing shape"; Vincennes mayor lays out state of city

The city is facing a quarter of a million budget shortfall.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes has seen growth in its city limits over the last few years. Mayor Joe Yochum says things are still looking good in 2020.

Yochum says, "The state of the city I will tell you is in amazing shape. We've got a lot of growth all over the city. You know we just opened a Hobby Lobby, Marshalls is building, a new steakhouse is going out there."

Kimmel Point's progress is also shared throughout the city. Yochum says business growth on Sixth street and Main street is also on the horizon.

That growth is good news. That's because the assessed valuation for the city has dropped 10 million dollars. It means a quarter of a million dollars lost in revenue for the city.

Yochum says, "We have budgets in place that can absorb that. It'll be a little bit tight like I said in the state of the city. Typically we'll look at some extra projects throughout the year. They'll probably be less of that this year."

Despite this, some projects may still be on the way. The city plans to address a number of quality of life upgrades in 2020.

Yochum says, "Hopefully we can look at the skate park this year as well as the bandshell. So we'll just have to see how grants come in and how the dollars, how it all plays out."

The city is working to tackle the housing problem as well. Right now Riverview apartments are going up downtown as well as a number of homes throughout the city.

Yochum says, "These are three bedroom two bathroom homes that will be available to twenty-two families that probably wouldn't be able to afford a home otherwise. So I know that's not the answer to our housing issues but it's a start."

