The citizenship test is harder then you might think and students have to take it now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 100 question citizenship test has questions like who is the current president, to what are the powers of the federal government.

Immigrants must answer these before they can become legal citizens and now Indiana high school students have to answer them as well.

We asked some people in the Terre Haute community and found out the test may be harder than it seems.

Q: What do we call the first 10 amendments to the constitution?

A: Bill of rights.

Q: What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?

A: Check and balances

Q: What is the supreme law of the land?

A: The constitution

Those are examples of just a few questions on the citizenship naturalization test. A test that Indiana high schoolers are now required to take.

Click Here to take our test.

"I think it's good because a lot of adults do not know those questions and I think it's good to know about our country and our history," Marilyn Fisher, a resident said.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the law June 27th to show the basic knowledge Americans should have.

"I think it's a lot of things most people know you know how many years is a Senator elected for things along those lines what's the name of the current president," Terrence Casey, Political Science Professor at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology. "I think those are things that most people should know,"

But under pressure, it's not as easy as you might think

Q: Who signs bills to become laws?

A: Congress...Nope

Q: How many US Senators are there?

A: Uh is it in the 50 range?

Even though this is new for Indiana some states have been requiring this for years. They say it's important history every American should know.

"I think a lot of states around the country have seen a need for again greater understanding of the political system as a way to improve our democracy," Casey said.

Students will start taking this test this upcoming school year.

Indiana did pull back a little bit on the law-making. It just says that students were required to take the test, but not necessarily pass to graduate.

You can find the full civilizations test to check your knowledge, here.