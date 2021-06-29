The casino application process has re-opened for Vigo County as Terre Haute's casino future up in the air

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The application process for the Vigo County Gaming License is now re-opened.

The Indiana Gaming Commission posted its guidance regarding Vigo County Application and Proposals on Tuesday morning.

LINK | 'We may reapply, but I'm not sure if we will...' Gibson releases statement as Terre Haute's casino future is unsure

The commission outlined that the application process was re-opened after it didn't grant a license renewal to Lucy Luck Gaming.

The application fee is $50,000.

By state law, all proposals for a Vigo County casino will be made public. The application deadline is September 22.

Lucy Luck Gaming has not said if it plans to re-apply for a Vigo County license.