The case against former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos resumes on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The case against former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos resumes on Wednesday.

A Marion County judge has the case set for a pretrial conference. Tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery.

He's accused of accepting favors in exchange for pushing school corporation contracts on an Indianapolis business.

Tanoos denies the allegations.

Due to COVID-19, the hearing will be held remotely.