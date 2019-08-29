Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Crisis Pregnancy Center has been teaching the "Creating Positive Relationships" program since 1992. Leaders of the group say their priority is healthy relationships. Sex education is only a small part.

Creating Positive Relationships is the program that is taught to Vigo County school students.

"We just help students think through what are some of the possible consequences that can happen," Cary King, coordinator for creating positive relationships said. "But really it's relationship education."

The Crisis Pregnancy Center learns the curriculum from CPR. Then they take that program into schools all across the Wabash Valley.

They talk to sixth graders into high school. Christopher Clapp graduated this last year from Terre Haute North.

"When I was a senior during the fall I kinda went through a low point in my life," Clapp said. "And I didn't really know how I was supposed to treat that."

That's when he took a health class where CPR was taught.

"I wouldn't say it was necessarily life-changing, but it definitely kind of enlightened me in how I am supposed to treat others. How I am supposed to treat myself," he said.

King said that's their goal. Sex education is only a small part of that.

"It is more relationship-based education, but then we do go into what are some of the risks if that relationship and romantic relationship does become physical," she said.

Something Clapp said has helped him even after high school

"The relationship that I'm in now is super healthy and I'm actually understanding like what is expected of me but what I should also expect of that person," he said. "So, that's really special to me and that has lasted me my longest relationship."

The Crisis Pregnancy Center said everything they teach is scientifically based, not faith-based.

They also encourage parents to be apart of the curriculum and help them understand things outside of the classroom.

If you'd like to learn more about CPC you can visit their website, here.

If you would like to learn more about CPR you can visit their website, here.