The best and worst places to seek shelter from severe storms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Indiana is next week March 14 to March 20th.

Next Tuesday, March 16th the entire state of Indiana will participate in a statewide tornado drill. And this will be a very good time to practice with your family. So, knowing the good and bad places to seek shelter, will be important when you practice.

Flying debris is the leading cause of injuries and deaths within severe weather. Any room in your house that has a window poses a significant threat to you. That glass can shatter and can injure you as well as let more debris come into your home. So you’ll need to find a room like an interior closet that has no windows.

This graphic by the National Weather Service shows places where you should and shouldn’t be during a severe storm and a tornado. An interior closet is a room that does not share a wall with the outside portion of your home. Anywhere upstairs is a bad place. But anywhere in your basement is a good place to seek shelter.

During Severe Weather Preparedness week, emergency outdoor sirens and other alert systems will do a statewide test of their Emergency Alert System (EAS). This will occur on March 16th at 10:15 AM EDT. This will be a perfect opportunity to practice with your family and places of business.

Helmets or even a large cooking pot can be used to protect your head. When sirens and alerts sound due to severe weather, quickly grab your emergency preparedness kit and get to your severe weather shelter. Staying safe during times of severe weather should be you and your family’s number one priority.

For more information regarding Indiana's Severe Weather Preparedness Week and more ways you can stay safe, you can visit www.weather.gov/ind/SevereWxWeek.