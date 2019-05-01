The battle to put an end to smoking gets a big financial boost in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The battle to snuff out smoking gets some big money.
On Wednesday, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced that a settlement will bring Indiana more than $136 million from tobacco manufacturers.
The money comes from what is called the 'Master Settlement Agreement.'
It imposes restrictions on tobacco advertising, marketing, and promotional programs.
The agreement is against the four largest tobacco manufacturers to recover billions of dollars in healthcare costs due to smoking-related illnesses.
Since MSA was reached in 1998, and Indiana has received nearly $2.7 billion.
For more information on how to quit smoking, click here.
