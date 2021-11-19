'The area is what we would call a book desert.' One Elementary School Has A New Unique Vending Machine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary in Terre Haute now have a new reason to come to school. The school recently received a book vending machine.

At the end of each week, students who haven't missed a day of school, or showed up late, will be entered into a drawing. Two names from each class will be drawn at the end of the week, those students will then be able to pick a free book from the vending machine.

"We're just hoping that any extra thing we can give the students will be an incentive for them to want to come to school," said Amber Wigington, the Media Specialist.

The Youth Success Student Engagement Initiative grant from the United Way paid for the vending machine.

Wigington says it's important for kids to get their books from school.

"The area is what we would call a book desert. There's not a lot of opportunities for them to get books outside of school," said Wigington.