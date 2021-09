INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 500 Festival Princess program.

Each year, 33 young women are selected to serve as 500 Festival Princesses.

The program provides young women with once-in-a-lifetime experiences along with several leadership opportunities.

Since the program started, more than 2,000 women have served as 500 Princesses.

Learn how to apply here. The deadline is January 9, 2022.