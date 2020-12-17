Clear

The antitrust lawsuits against Google just keep coming

Google is now facing its third antitrust lawsuit. As many as 38 state attorneys general filed the latest suit against Google Thursday. The suit alleges that the company has abused a monopoly in the markets for online search and search advertising.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Google is now facing its third antitrust lawsuit.

As many as 38 state attorneys general filed the latest suit against Google Thursday. The suit alleges that the company has abused a monopoly in the markets for online search and search advertising.

The lawsuit is being led by eight states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. It mirrors an earlier antitrust suit filed by the Justice Department and 11 states earlier this fall that claimed Google uses anticompetitive agreements to secure a dominant position for its search engine on smartphones.

But it also goes further, tacking on additional allegations that Google moved to block or downrank search results from specialized engines in the travel, home improvement and entertainment sectors.

"The states also allege that Google's acquisition and command of vast amounts of data obtained because of consumers' lack of choice has fortified Google's monopolies and created new barriers to competition and consumer value," said a release from the office of Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement: "For decades now, Google has served as the gatekeeper of the internet and has weaponized our data to kill off competitors and control our decision making — resulting in all of us paying more for the services we use every day."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment

As part of Thursday's suit, the states behind the complaint are also moving to merge their case with the Justice Department's.

The lawsuit comes a day after Texas and nine other states sued Google alleging anticompetitive practices in the advertising technology industry.

The coalition is currently reviewing the complaint filed by Texas, according to a person familiar with the matter, but no decision has been made about whether to participate in that case.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clinton fire

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Lance Rees signs with ISU

Image

James Mallory signs with ISU

Image

Meals on Wheels set to hold chicken noodle dinner

Image

Knox County goes red as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Spreading holiday cheer with a light show

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 870600

Reported Deaths: 15777
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3601177505
DuPage55941920
Will47257691
Lake44099729
Kane37747551
Winnebago22350329
Madison18388344
McHenry17023187
St. Clair16875317
Champaign1263177
Sangamon12229152
Peoria11634170
McLean1036178
Rock Island10085207
Kankakee10020140
Tazewell8880148
LaSalle7629184
Kendall759167
Macon7431160
DeKalb602164
Adams559467
Vermilion514876
Boone463556
Williamson4548101
Whiteside4348150
Clinton404074
Coles386566
Ogle359856
Knox3545102
Effingham350246
Grundy348836
Henry335239
Jackson329249
Marion314592
Stephenson295351
Macoupin287750
Randolph287232
Livingston281251
Franklin274640
Morgan273968
Monroe265156
Bureau254963
Jefferson246569
Logan245139
Fayette243242
Lee243159
Woodford239840
Christian233654
Iroquois212142
Fulton196223
McDonough181346
Jersey170131
Shelby165131
Douglas164221
Montgomery153121
Perry151444
Lawrence148822
Union145729
Saline143333
Crawford140421
Bond138415
Cass136826
Warren134628
Jo Daviess126324
Carroll123228
Pike121835
Edgar117730
Hancock116621
Wayne116438
Moultrie111417
Clay111030
Richland110324
Ford103732
Greene103539
Washington103213
Clark102722
Mercer97422
Piatt9276
White91115
Wabash88710
Mason88332
Johnson88213
Cumberland82323
Jasper81513
Massac78919
De Witt78221
Menard6376
Marshall5197
Pulaski5062
Hamilton5028
Schuyler4936
Stark39411
Brown3938
Henderson3655
Calhoun3481
Edwards3354
Alexander3135
Unassigned3110
Putnam2960
Scott2851
Gallatin2564
Hardin1854
Pope1551
Out of IL200

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 440850

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion604831006
Lake35536537
Allen24770413
St. Joseph22123290
Elkhart21145282
Hamilton19846227
Vanderburgh13110172
Tippecanoe1287352
Porter11058119
Johnson9922201
Hendricks9356187
Vigo8075129
Madison7471150
Monroe715978
Clark704399
Delaware6732120
LaPorte6320117
Kosciusko613262
Howard556791
Bartholomew471674
Wayne4533124
Warrick440181
Floyd432885
Hancock425475
Grant419874
Marshall408662
Cass371836
Boone364157
Dubois363335
Morgan353759
Noble351252
Henry348446
Jackson331641
Dearborn318838
Shelby287468
Clinton270329
Lawrence265956
Gibson264548
DeKalb262146
Knox259134
Montgomery236537
Wabash236232
Miami235623
Adams233828
Steuben215716
Harrison213829
Jasper213125
Whitley212317
Ripley209033
Daviess204562
Huntington202618
Putnam200334
Fayette192941
White189325
LaGrange186040
Decatur182755
Jefferson178524
Wells172443
Randolph168130
Scott165333
Clay164029
Posey160924
Greene159555
Jennings145525
Sullivan144622
Jay139320
Starke134531
Fountain128419
Fulton122122
Spencer118010
Washington117312
Carroll109814
Owen105917
Parke10377
Perry102521
Franklin101428
Vermillion100123
Orange98728
Rush91010
Tipton88429
Blackford79020
Newton74918
Pike74223
Pulaski68528
Benton6433
Brown5568
Crawford4966
Martin49311
Switzerland4075
Warren4017
Union3842
Ohio3037
Unassigned0320