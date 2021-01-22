The Wrap: Why did a car thief threaten to call the police on the victim? And will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Car thefts, the COVID-19 vaccine...and sledding? News 10's Chris Essex and Emily Pike bring you this week's trending stories in The Wrap.

THE CAR THIEF WHO THREATENED TO CALL THE COPS ON THE VICTIM

Last week we told you about a warning from local police about not leaving your car running, that comes after Terre Haute Police report 10 vehicles were stolen in just one month.

The short version of that story was don't leave it running and unlocked.

That warning was triggered after reports of at least 10 stolen vehicles in the city in just one month’s time.

A car thief in Oregon brings us to a new what not to do.

As the thief started to drive away...he noticed a four-year-old in the back seat.

He drove back to the scene of the crime, lecturing the mother about not leaving her kid in the back. The man supposedly said he would call the police on her because the kid was left unattended.

Sadly, he still got away with the car.

The moral of the story... It's best to take the keys and lock up.. even if you're only stepping away for a short period, and while we're at it...never leave your leave valuables behind.

THE COVID-19 VACCINE

And now let's talk about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Right now, in both Indiana and Illinois, vaccines have mainly been focused on seniors, Doctors, and first responders.

That's not going to be the case for too long though, as vaccinations will continue to pick up.

According to an Associated Press poll, less than half of all Americans want to receive a vaccine when it becomes available to them.

We went to our Facebook for your feedback and according to our poll...All of you line up with the rest of the country. Click here to vote in our poll.

WE MISS SNOW, SO LET'S TALK SLEDDING

Something not lining up is snow plows. A lack of snow this season has been sad for us snow lovers, but we want to hear YOUR favorite places for winter activities.

We all know about Demining Park...but what else is out there?

We want to hear your ideas, sledding hot spots, and even your sledding photos!

You can share them with us here or find Chris on Facebook and Twitter and share them there.