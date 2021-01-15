The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Welcome to The Wrap. Each week, we will bring you trending topics, interesting things in the Wabash Valley you may not know about... And maybe some viral videos.

VIRTUAL ESCAPE ROOM

Picture this...you and your research team crash land in Antarctica. You're trapped...and to escape? You'll need to solve puzzles and crack codes.

This is all part of a virtual escape room the Vigo County Public Library is hosting. We talked with Elizabeth Scamihorn from the library. She says this is a fun opportunity for the entire family.

"So with a virtual escape room, it would happen just as you would a regular escape room. You will assemble a team, whether you want to pick the folks from your home or you can just pick partners you've never met before and work through codes and different puzzles to escape the room," Scamihorn told us.

This link will help you get registered, and then on January 25 at 5:00, you'll receive a link to get in on the fun.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND THE PRESIDENT

One of the big stores of this past week included President Donald Trump's removal from social media platforms.

Twitter fully removed the president's personal account, and Instagram and its parent company Facebook have banned Trump from posting until President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.

We wanted to know what you thought. On Twitter, we posted a poll. Asking, "How do you feel about President Donald Trump being removed from Twitter and other social media platforms?" The results show a near split with 46.4 percent for his removal and 53.6 percent against.

