Clear

The Wrap Review: Just how good are Apple's AirTags?

Recently, Apple entered into a new (to them) product tech category with the AirTags. These little 50 cent piece-sized items are supposed to help you find your keys, purse, or pretty much anything you can attach a keyring to. But how well do they work?

Posted: May 10, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 5 Images

Recently, Apple entered into a new (to them) product tech category with the AirTags. These little 50 cent piece-sized items are supposed to help you find your keys, purse, or pretty much anything you can attach a keyring to.

But how DO they work...and how well do they actually work? Also, there are other products out there, so how are they different? I will do my best to break it all down for you in a way that you can easily understand.

How does the AirTag work?
I received my four-pack of AirTags last week. Right away, I paired them to the keys, my backpack, and my five-year-old son's backpack. I have one more tag waiting for a home.

Paring them up is pretty easy. Just make sure your phone has the latest version of the iPhone software, iOS 14.5.

Once you pull the battery tab off, it will give you the option to name your tag and give it an emoji to go with it. At that point, it will be paired with your Apple ID, and you'll be the only one who can change that.

That is literally all that goes into setting it up. From there, you can track your AirTag on the 'FindMy' app on your iPhone.

What makes AirTag different from other trackers?
Apple is late to the game with these types of trackers. A company called Tile has been doing it for years. Tile brings a lot more selection, with one major downfall. The Tile network isn't nearly as big. What does that mean?

LINK | APPLE'S AIRTAGS - WHERE TO BUY ONE 

So, let's pretend you lose your keys in a bush outside of your favorite restaurant. For this made-up scenario, you aren't driving...because you'd obviously need your keys.

With the AirTag, anybody who has an iPhone on the 'FindMy' network will help you find your keys...without them having to do anything. Apple says as far as privacy is concerned, the people who help locate your AirTag won't even know they are doing it...and more importantly, won't receive any of your personal information. Why is that so big? In short...there are a lot of iPhones out there. All those phones that cross paths with your keys will help you find them.

Tile has been around longer...but has a much smaller network to help locate your lost stuff. So for a Tile tracker to be located - somebody with the Tile app downloaded has to cross paths with your keys. It can happen...but it won't happen as frequently.

Where Tile has the advantage, though, is selection. The company makes trackers that can fit inside of a man's wallet...or all-around much smaller. The AirTag? You get one size, and you have to be happy with it.

LINK | TILE ON AMAZON 

A place where Apple has a big advantage is replaceable batteries. The last time Apple had anything with replaceable batteries was in....hold on, I have to look this up. I couldn't find anything. It's been a while, though. When the Tile goes dead, in MOST cases you need to buy a new one. They do have replaceable on one of their models. 

How well does it ACTUALLY work?
So, earlier I said I placed one on my five-year-old son's backpack before he went to school. The tracker found him once on the way to school...and then again after he got there.

I was impressed with the tracking abilities following my son. Apple will tell you an AirTag should not be used to track a child or pet, likely for legal reasons. But there isn't any harm sticking it to your young child's backpack. They aren't ALWAYS with the backpack.

When you are looking for something close by, as long as you have an iPhone 11 or newer, it is an all-around great experience. You will get an arrow showing you how far away from your item is and what direction you need to go. It looks something like this:

The cost
So the AirTag is pretty cheap - as far as Apple devices go. To buy one, it will only cost you $29. For a four-pack? $99. This puts them in the impulse-buy territory. Something you should be aware of though - you'll need to buy a key ring to attach it to your keys. There's not an actual way to connect it to your keys without. You can find them on Amazon for cheap...like $6 cheap, or for as much as $450 (for real) through Apple. I included a screenshot to prove that isn't a typo. 

In comparison, the cheapest Tile will cost you $25.

Bottom Line
If you are an iPhone user, and you are always losing stuff...absolutely buy a couple of these. But remember, to get the most out of them, you will need an iPhone 11 or newer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Another Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Parks Superintendent Steve Beamon resigns from department

Image

Legislature votes to override governor's veto

Image

Parke County Community Crossings grant

Image

Kevin puts on his bow-tie and sunglasses for this 'cool' forecast

Image

Property taxes are due in Vigo County - here's how you can avoid the late fee

Image

THPD and Vigo County Sheriff's Office honor fallen officers

Image

PINK of Terre Haute picks up donation

Image

Illinois governor works to make it easier for residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Business is picking up in Robinson

Image

Missing Vigo County woman found dead in Clay County after crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1354869

Reported Deaths: 24577
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54245010056
DuPage900321276
Will75056989
Lake66830984
Kane58044770
Winnebago32927472
Madison30392518
McHenry28413285
St. Clair27762512
Peoria22956300
Champaign20530145
Sangamon18625234
McLean18041178
Tazewell16843282
Rock Island14861308
Kankakee14074209
Kendall1294192
LaSalle12459243
Macon10698198
DeKalb9812119
Vermilion9545132
Adams8407123
Williamson7397129
Whiteside7126171
Boone666472
Ogle607681
Grundy585275
Clinton575190
Coles566594
Knox5525141
Jackson500364
Henry492963
Livingston480185
Stephenson473381
Effingham472172
Woodford471776
Macoupin467581
Marion4459115
Franklin443774
Monroe435593
Jefferson4270120
Lee414152
Randolph412684
Fulton389555
Morgan386981
Logan385057
Montgomery370873
Bureau369682
Christian364473
Fayette316955
Perry315860
Iroquois299366
McDonough281947
Jersey268849
Douglas258335
Saline256154
Lawrence240425
Shelby229037
Union225240
Crawford211426
Bond203724
Cass198425
Jo Daviess180524
Warren179246
Pike178652
Clark178533
Ford177446
Wayne176852
Hancock175231
Carroll174536
Richland174140
White169326
Edgar168539
Washington163825
Moultrie160426
De Witt149824
Mason149745
Clay148043
Piatt147914
Mercer145633
Greene143233
Johnson142715
Wabash134612
Massac133440
Cumberland129119
Menard122912
Jasper115018
Marshall105818
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6837
Stark63423
Edwards56812
Henderson52514
Calhoun5162
Putnam4813
Scott4781
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38412
Pope3174
Out of IL10
Unassigned02354

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 729716

Reported Deaths: 13418
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion998331740
Lake53638968
Allen40585676
St. Joseph35651550
Hamilton35569408
Elkhart28514442
Tippecanoe22386219
Vanderburgh22300397
Porter18725308
Johnson17933379
Hendricks17209315
Clark12951191
Madison12649339
Vigo12440246
LaPorte11890211
Monroe11883170
Delaware10676186
Howard9908216
Kosciusko9401117
Hancock8275141
Bartholomew8061155
Warrick7778155
Floyd7657178
Wayne7042199
Grant7041174
Boone6690101
Morgan6563139
Dubois6153117
Marshall6039111
Dearborn580478
Cass5803105
Henry5713103
Noble560383
Jackson501673
Shelby490796
Lawrence4531120
Harrison435472
Gibson435092
DeKalb427885
Clinton427153
Montgomery423888
Whitley395639
Huntington390680
Steuben387057
Miami381566
Knox371990
Jasper364947
Putnam359960
Wabash353679
Adams341254
Ripley339570
Jefferson330681
White313854
Daviess296799
Wells291481
Decatur284892
Fayette280462
Greene278585
Posey271433
LaGrange266170
Scott265653
Clay259747
Washington240632
Randolph240281
Spencer232131
Jennings229949
Starke216353
Fountain212246
Sullivan211542
Owen199256
Fulton195440
Jay194730
Carroll188520
Orange182954
Perry182837
Rush173125
Vermillion169243
Franklin168035
Tipton162845
Parke146216
Blackford134732
Pike133834
Pulaski116745
Newton107734
Brown102041
Crawford99714
Benton98614
Martin88615
Warren82015
Switzerland7898
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0415