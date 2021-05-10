The Wrap Review: Just how good are Apple's AirTags?

Recently, Apple entered into a new (to them) product tech category with the AirTags. These little 50 cent piece-sized items are supposed to help you find your keys, purse, or pretty much anything you can attach a keyring to.

But how DO they work...and how well do they actually work? Also, there are other products out there, so how are they different? I will do my best to break it all down for you in a way that you can easily understand.

How does the AirTag work?

I received my four-pack of AirTags last week. Right away, I paired them to the keys, my backpack, and my five-year-old son's backpack. I have one more tag waiting for a home.

Paring them up is pretty easy. Just make sure your phone has the latest version of the iPhone software, iOS 14.5.

Once you pull the battery tab off, it will give you the option to name your tag and give it an emoji to go with it. At that point, it will be paired with your Apple ID, and you'll be the only one who can change that.

That is literally all that goes into setting it up. From there, you can track your AirTag on the 'FindMy' app on your iPhone.

What makes AirTag different from other trackers?

Apple is late to the game with these types of trackers. A company called Tile has been doing it for years. Tile brings a lot more selection, with one major downfall. The Tile network isn't nearly as big. What does that mean?

LINK | APPLE'S AIRTAGS - WHERE TO BUY ONE

So, let's pretend you lose your keys in a bush outside of your favorite restaurant. For this made-up scenario, you aren't driving...because you'd obviously need your keys.

With the AirTag, anybody who has an iPhone on the 'FindMy' network will help you find your keys...without them having to do anything. Apple says as far as privacy is concerned, the people who help locate your AirTag won't even know they are doing it...and more importantly, won't receive any of your personal information. Why is that so big? In short...there are a lot of iPhones out there. All those phones that cross paths with your keys will help you find them.

Tile has been around longer...but has a much smaller network to help locate your lost stuff. So for a Tile tracker to be located - somebody with the Tile app downloaded has to cross paths with your keys. It can happen...but it won't happen as frequently.

Where Tile has the advantage, though, is selection. The company makes trackers that can fit inside of a man's wallet...or all-around much smaller. The AirTag? You get one size, and you have to be happy with it.

LINK | TILE ON AMAZON

A place where Apple has a big advantage is replaceable batteries. The last time Apple had anything with replaceable batteries was in....hold on, I have to look this up. I couldn't find anything. It's been a while, though. When the Tile goes dead, in MOST cases you need to buy a new one. They do have replaceable on one of their models.

How well does it ACTUALLY work?

So, earlier I said I placed one on my five-year-old son's backpack before he went to school. The tracker found him once on the way to school...and then again after he got there.

I was impressed with the tracking abilities following my son. Apple will tell you an AirTag should not be used to track a child or pet, likely for legal reasons. But there isn't any harm sticking it to your young child's backpack. They aren't ALWAYS with the backpack.

When you are looking for something close by, as long as you have an iPhone 11 or newer, it is an all-around great experience. You will get an arrow showing you how far away from your item is and what direction you need to go. It looks something like this:

The cost

So the AirTag is pretty cheap - as far as Apple devices go. To buy one, it will only cost you $29. For a four-pack? $99. This puts them in the impulse-buy territory. Something you should be aware of though - you'll need to buy a key ring to attach it to your keys. There's not an actual way to connect it to your keys without. You can find them on Amazon for cheap...like $6 cheap, or for as much as $450 (for real) through Apple. I included a screenshot to prove that isn't a typo.

In comparison, the cheapest Tile will cost you $25.

Bottom Line

If you are an iPhone user, and you are always losing stuff...absolutely buy a couple of these. But remember, to get the most out of them, you will need an iPhone 11 or newer.