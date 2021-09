The Wrap Recap: COVID-19, a large mural, and an important Apple update

Welcome to this week's edition of The Wrap. A look at some of the most popular web stories from WTHITV.com for the week.

Apple security flaw

First, we need to talk about your phone and it needing to be up to date.

If you have any type of Apple gadget, update it now. That's the word from Apple.

This isn't because some great new feature just came out - but the company fixed a critical security patch.

The company's head of security engineering said in a statement that the vulnerability is used to target specific individuals and is "not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users." But it's particularly dangerous because it opens the door to being hacked without users having to click on a corrupted link, as is the case with most other cyberattacks.

And it can affect anyone who uses iMessage.

Here's how to update all of your different devices:

iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

— Plug in your device and make sure you’re connected to the internet.

— Go to Settings General, then tap Software Update.

Tap ”Install Now.” If you see ”Download and Install” instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap ”Install Now.”

Apple Watch

First, make sure that your Apple Watch is compatible with the latest software: watchOS 7 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later and Apple Watch SE. Upgrading to watchOS 7 requires an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.

Next steps:

— Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.

— Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50 percent charged.

— Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi.

— Keep your iPhone next to your Apple Watch, so that they’re in range.

It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete. You might want to update overnight or wait until you have time.

To Update Your Apple Watch Using Your iPhone

When a new update is available, your Apple Watch notifies you. Tap Update Tonight in the notification, then go to your iPhone to confirm that you want to update overnight. At the end of the day, leave your Apple Watch and iPhone charging overnight so the update can complete.

To Update Directly on Your Apple Watch

If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install subsequent updates without your iPhone:

— Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.

— On your watch, open the Settings app.

— Tap General Software Update.

— Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Apple TV

To Update Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD

— Go to Settings System Software Updates and select Update Software.

— If there’s an update, select Download and Install.

— Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.

After the update downloads, your Apple TV will restart, prepare the update, then install it. When the update is complete, your Apple TV will automatically restart again.

To Update Apple TV (3rd generation)

— Go to Settings General Software Updates and select Update Software.

— If there’s an update, download and install it.

— Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Don’t disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.

Mac

— From the Apple menu  in the corner of your screen, choose System Preferences.

— Click ”Software Update.”

— Click ”Update Now” or ”Upgrade Now:”

— ”Update Now” installs the latest updates for the currently installed version. Learn about macOS Big Sur updates, for example.

— ”Upgrade Now” installs a major new version with a new name, such as macOS Big Sur.

Paris Mural

Second up, a new two-story mural is done in Paris, Illinois.

The new mural has a very large Brett Eldredge. He's a country music star, born and raised in the small Illinois town.

Mural and artist rock-star Becky Hochhalter was behind the work. You'll find it on the side of the town's old Goodwill building.

COVID-19

The Vigo County Health Department hosted a drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds this week, and over 1,000 people stopped in, with 200 people getting the vaccine. Check out that story here.

The Vigo County School Corporation also changed its masking policy this past week. The new stricter policy mandates older students to wear masks at all times while inside schools.

Previously, grades 7 through 12 could take their masks off while they were sitting at their desks.