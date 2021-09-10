The Wrap Recap: 9/11, the COVID-19 hospital surge, the local health hero fighting cancer and still working to help

This is The Wrap. A look back at some of the top stories each week on WTHITV.com.

This week we are going to talk about our 9-11 lookback series, a local hero still doing what he can to help others and the hurt that COVID-19 is putting on a local hospital.

9/11/2001: 20 Years Later

It's the day that changed the world. September 11, 2001. If you are old enough, you remember right where you were the day of the attacks in New York, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, PA.

Our reporters worked on a series of stories about how several people locally stepped up to help in America's time of need, and this includes. Presidential escort over the midwest.

The COVID-19 strain on the local hospitals

Union Hospital's service area is predicted to be one of the hardest hit in Indiana. That's because of the low vaccination rate in the community and the lack of following COVID-19 regulations.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Bolinger says one in 10 patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 won't survive.

He says that if we continue down this path, the number of patients will exceed the number of available beds by mid-October.

Local hero continues to step up

News 10's Gary Brian had a story about a former firefighter and nurse. In 2017, Matt Bowman was diagnosed with breast cancer. Earlier this year, he learned his cancer had returned.

Two nodules had been found, one on each of Bowman's lungs. The fight began again to save his life. He is in ICU at Good Samaritan Hospital.

He is fighting to raise awareness for the fact that men can develop breast cancer - working to make sure people take their health seriously and get the help they need right away.

