The Will Center in Terre Haute is working to provide air fryers to the visually impaired

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is Giving Tuesday, and the Terre Haute Will Center is making modifications to air fryers. Those modifications will help those who live alone.

They have made adjustments to air fryers so those who are visually impaired can cook. The modifications will help those feel the knobs on the air fryer so they can choose the correct temperature and other settings.

The Will Center told us this will help older individuals who have a rough time cooking. They said with one $60 donation you can help give an air fryer to someone in need.