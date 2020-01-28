Clear

The Wienermobile got pulled over in Wisconsin. The driver got a warning

If you ever find yourself driving a 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, you should probably pay extra attention to traffic laws, because you won't be blending in with the rest of the cars on the road.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 2:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- If you ever find yourself driving a 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, you should probably pay extra attention to traffic laws, because you won't be blending in with the rest of the cars on the road.

The driver of one of Oscar Mayer's famous Wienermobiles learned that lesson the hard way on Sunday in Wisconsin.

A deputy with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department pulled the Wienermobile over for failing to follow the state's "Move Over Law," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Wienermobile drivers -- who are known as Hotdoggers -- get extensive behind-the-wheel training before they can go out on the road, said a spokeswoman for The Kraft Heinz Company, which owns Oscar Mayer.

"Since the inception of the Hotdogger program, we've promoted safety first and ensured all Hotdoggers are up-to-date on all rules of the road," said Lynne Galia.

"We have reinforced the importance of obeying all traffic laws, including the Move Over Law, and will continue to do so to ensure safe roadways for all."

Wisconsin law requires drivers to change lanes to move away from vehicles that are on the side of the road with their emergency lights flashing. If that's not possible, the motorist should slow down to pass the vehicle at a safe speed.

"Failure of motorists to move over is one of the reasons that motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement officers on duty than any other cause," according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Drivers can get a $249 fine and three points on their license for failing to move over.

In this case, the deputy gave the Wienermobile driver a verbal warning.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Persistent Cloudiness
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Citizens of Action work with local Law Enforcement to Improve Criminal Justice System

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, calm. High: 35

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Dozens gather at CANDLES Holocaust Museum for candlelight vigil

Image

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Image

VCSC approves plan that will increase teacher pay

Image

Vigo County school leaders approve proposed budget cuts, here's what that means

Image

Hey Kevin 1-27

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans