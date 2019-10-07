TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to autumn leaves, they have a lot more weight than you think.
Take for example a mature oak tree.
That kind of tree has around 200,000 leaves on it.
When those leaves are dry, about 360 leaves equals about a pound.
A fully grown tree has more leaves than that though, more like around 550 pounds of leaves.
But when the leaves get wet, it is even more.
Wet leaves can weigh around four times as much as dry leaves.
That's why as the leaves start to fall, it's better to rake them sooner rather than later.
Related Content
- The Weight of Leaves
- FAA investigating Southwest over baggage weight data
- Weight Watchers is getting crushed by keto
- Local hospital takes different approach for weight loss results
- Hospital: Kids lost weight, drank dripping water in cave
- Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain
- Weight loss challenge in Vincennes offers $1,000 team prize
- Why exercise won't make you lose weight
- Weight restrictions put on some Parke County roads
- Weight Watchers CEO: We will outlast the Keto craze
Scroll for more content...