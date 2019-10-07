The Weight of Leaves

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to autumn leaves, they have a lot more weight than you think.

Take for example a mature oak tree.

That kind of tree has around 200,000 leaves on it.

When those leaves are dry, about 360 leaves equals about a pound.

A fully grown tree has more leaves than that though, more like around 550 pounds of leaves.

But when the leaves get wet, it is even more.

Wet leaves can weigh around four times as much as dry leaves.

That's why as the leaves start to fall, it's better to rake them sooner rather than later.