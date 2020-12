TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Week of Giving continues as Terre Haute Savings Banks has awarded another non-profit some financial assistance on Thursday morning.

The bank gave $1,000 to the Providence Food Pantry.

The bank is doing this during its second annual Week of Giving.

Volunteers with the pantry say donations like this are needed for utilities and food for the community.

In total, Terre Haute Savings Bank will give back to 13 non-for-profit organizations.