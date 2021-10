OAKTOWN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley town could be without water for several days.

A post on the Oaktown, Indiana Facebook page says the town is having problems with its sewage plant.

Oaktown is in Knox County.

Because of the issue - water could be out for several days.

The post says its residents should conserve water.

We are working on getting in contact with town officials to learn more about what happened. We will update this story as more information becomes available.