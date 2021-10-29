The Wabash Valley is ready for Halloween!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is ready to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween weekend.

And it's no trick that this Halloween will be an extra treat after the pandemic put a damper on last year's fun!

On Friday, News 10 spoke with one local family. They tell us their plan to stay safe during this year's Halloween Fun!

"I am going to be a pilot," 5-year-old Kevin McCullough said.

Kevin is excited for Halloween, especially for trick-or-treating and all of the candy. But lingering cases of COVID-19 has his mom, Kristy, concerned.

"We will still be safe even though numbers are down and protect others the best we can."

Last year, Vigo County saw the largest spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after Halloween, but this year the county is now on a steady decline. Health experts say that's thanks to people getting vaccinated.

"I'm pleased to see people getting vaccinated," McCullough said. "I know they are working on getting children vaccinated as well. It's been a prayer of mine."

But being safe from the virus is not the only thing trick-or-treaters should remember during all of the fun.

"Kids are so excited about Halloween and trick-or-treating they can forget to stay close to mom and dad," McCullough said. "Make sure someone is with them at all times so they are not darting off into traffic."

At the end of the day, safety is the top priority for her kids, but Kristy McCullough says seeing them enjoy the Halloween fun is priceless.

"Watching my kids enjoy it and seeing the smiles on their faces and the laughter they have as they get excited about it with all of the costumes [is great]," she said.

As the official Halloween fun gets underway make sure you follow your neighborhood's designated trick-or-treating times.

The City of Terre Haute has two official nights (October 30 and 31) for trick-or-treating. This will happen from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on both days.