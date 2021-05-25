The Wabash Valley could be seeing new growth soon - here's how

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new collaboration in the Wabash Valley aims to grow the region and the state. It's part of an initiative the governor announced earlier this month.

There's funding available through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI for short.

It sets aside $500,000,000 in state money for strategic investments.

Neighboring counties, cities, and towns can form regions to work on development projects. Their plans should focus on retaining talent and attracting a qualified workforce.

Communities will work on plans and submit them in the coming months. The funding decisions will be finalized by the end of the year.

That's where West Central 2025 and Thrive West Central announced a local alliance.

It'll cover Clay, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vigo, and Vermillion Counties. The IEDC hopes to work with the regions to fulfill their specific needs and goals.

Ryan Keller is the Executive Director for Thrive West Central. He told News 10 that today's meeting is vital in making sure our entire region can grow.

He said thrive will be holding forums and giving out surveys to different region stakeholders.

This includes community leaders, small business owners, non-profits., and so many more. Keller told news 10 he wants to hear everyone's opinions on how we can best move forward.

Keller said he just wants to be able to show the world how great our region is, and be able to maximize everything we have to offer.

Keller said, "We have a ton of great qualities. I love West Central Indiana. You know I've had the opportunity to move away and stay away, but I came back. And I came back because of all the great assets that we have here."

Keller said the main goal of this entire endeavor is to bring people into our different communities and keep the people we have here.

He said he's excited to see where we can go.