The Wabash Valley Roadrunners hold annual mile race

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Roadrunners took off in their annual mile race Saturday morning.

The Roadrunners begin their training on the first Monday of June each year.

The group also has a children's program.

In June of 2021 there were 300 kids training with the Roadrunners.

Those overseeing the race were glad to see this much participation.

"Running and any sort of activity is not only good for your health, but it's also good for your mental state, Director of "The Mile" race Jamie Simpson said.

All of the proceeds from registrations go toward the children's program, and this year they had over 500 registrations.