The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame welcomes 21 fresh faces

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame welcomed 21 fresh faces!

The artists honored today came from all across the board!

There were members of the concert band, as well as rock and country performers!

The organization has honored a variety of local musicians since its debut back in 1996.

Organizers say it's amazing how talented all of the musicians in this community are!

"It's just amazing...the work and effort and how the people respond and that's why musicians perform the way they do...to help people...to brighten up their day a little bit," Chairman Board of Directors Andrew Hayes said.

Hayes says he is happy to be able to bring some joy to the families of the musicians who are being sworn in!

