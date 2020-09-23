Clear

The Wabash Valley Classic basketball tournament will look a little different this year

Games this year will be hosted at both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South High Schools.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic will look a little different this year.

Several teams will not be involved in this year's basketball tournament. Those schools are Owen Valley in Indiana and Casey-Westfield, Marshall, and Robinson in Illinois. They are expected to return next year.

Fans will be divided into different quadrants, social distancing will be enforced, and masks will be required.

There will also be a three-hour break between games to sanitize.

